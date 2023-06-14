﻿
China-Laos Railway records 25,000 cross-border passenger trips

The China-Laos Railway has handled 25,000 cross-border passenger trips since the launch of its passenger services on April 13, according to the Mohan entry-exit border checkpoint.
Lao dancers perform on a train from Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province to Vientiane, the capital of Laos, on April 13, 2023.

The China-Laos Railway has handled 25,000 cross-border passenger trips since the launch of its passenger services on April 13, according to the Mohan entry-exit border checkpoint.

During the period, the Chinese border town of Mohan in the country's southwestern Yunnan Province logged 14,156 inbound passenger trips and 11,752 outbound trips.

"We are very happy to travel on the international passenger train operated by the China-Laos Railway, which is comfortable and convenient," said Michael and Alysha Dragoo, a couple from the United States. "We can take the train to many places in Yunnan and to Laos as well. It's really great."

"After the China-Laos Railway launched the international passenger train service, many Lao enterprises are willing to do business in China. My friends and I go to China this time to investigate the longan market," said Phoumy Sisaivong, a tourist from Laos.

The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, began operations in December 2021. The 1,035-km railway connects China's Kunming with Vientiane in Laos.

Belt and Road Initiative
