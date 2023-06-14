3 dead in north China firework-triggered explosions

Three people were confirmed dead and several others were injured in firework triggered explosions in two apartments in north China's Tianjin.

Three people are confirmed dead and several others were slightly injured in two explosions triggered by fireworks in north China's Tianjin Municipality Tuesday evening, local police said early on Wednesday.

Police arrested a suspect, a 46-year-old man surnamed Ma, the Hedong district branch of the Tianjin Municipal Public Security Bureau said in a press release.

It said the explosions, about 30 minutes apart, went off between 8 pm and 9 pm in two apartments located in two residential buildings in the downtown Hedong District. The two buildings are about two kilometers apart.

The document said investigation is underway and the residents of the two buildings have been evacuated.