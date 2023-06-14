Chinese FM urges US to respect China's position on Taiwan, stop undermining China's interests

Qin made the remarks in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States should respect China's position on the Taiwan question, stop interfering in China's internal affairs and stop undermining China's sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday.

Qin made the remarks in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which Qin expounded on China's solemn positions on the Taiwan question and other core concerns.

Since the beginning of this year, Qin said, China-US relations have encountered new difficulties and challenges, for which it is crystal clear who is responsible.

China always views and handles China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation proposed by President Xi Jinping, he added.

Qin urged the United States to take concrete actions to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state at the Group of 20 Bali summit, and honor the relevant commitments it has made.

It is hoped that the United States will work with China to effectively manage differences and promote exchanges and cooperation, so as to stop the decline of bilateral relations and bring them back to the track of sound and stable development, he said.