﻿
News / Nation

China to see outbound travel boom during upcoming holiday

Xinhua
  15:03 UTC+8, 2023-06-14       0
China's outbound tourism is recovering, and will see a boom during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which runs from June 22 to 24, said an industrial report.
Xinhua
  15:03 UTC+8, 2023-06-14       0

China's outbound tourism is recovering, and will see a boom during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which runs from June 22 to 24, said an industrial report.

Outbound travel bookings for this holiday have surged by 12 times year on year, and popular destinations include Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul and the resort island of Jeju, according to the report released by online travel agency Trip.com Group on Tuesday.

The cost of outbound travel is dropping, with the average price of outbound one-way tickets (including tax) during the three-day holiday decreasing by 6 percent compared with that during the May Day holiday, said the report.

Domestic travel demand is also warming up, and summer resorts and rural leisure activities are attracting more tourists.

Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Qingdao are among the most popular destinations for domestic tourism, said the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     