China to enhance transport safety during summer, flood season

As flood season approaches in China, the Ministry of Transport has made arrangements on work safety and disaster relief in the transport sector, the ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry will conduct a special operation of investigating and rectifying hidden safety risks to prevent major accidents in areas including road passenger transport, road transport of dangerous goods and urban rail transit.

Efforts should be made on vehicle maintenance and inspection to effectively prevent and deal with emergencies such as the spontaneous combustion of vehicles, the ministry said.

Urban rail transit operators should be guided to investigate and rectify risks and hidden dangers in key areas such as station entrances and underpass sections, as well as the operation status of water-retaining facilities and drainage equipment.

The reinforcement of emergency facilities and flood-control materials will also be enhanced, said the ministry.

It also called for efforts on notifying truck drivers of inclement weather information in a timely manner, optimizing the shutdown mechanism for areas seriously affected by floods and typhoons, and ensuring the emergency transportation of key materials.

Source: Xinhua
