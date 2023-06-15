﻿
Man sentenced to over 3 years for abusing girlfriend, leading to her suicide

A man was sentenced to three years and two months in jail by a Beijing court today for abusing his girlfriend who committed suicide after suffering from years of mental torture and control in their relationship.

Beijing Haidian District People's Court also ruled Mou Linhan, the defendant, to compensate 730,000 yuan (US$102,054) to the mother of the victim surnamed Chen.

Mou and Chen started dating in August 2018 when they were both studying at Peking University. Starting from January 2019, Mou became disgruntled over Chen's past sexual experiences and often argued with Chen, abusing her frequently, continuously and for long periods of time, the court found.

Mou's requests became so extreme that he asked Chen to get an abortion so he could get even.

Chen attempted suicide twice, in June and August 2019, by slitting her wrist and taking drugs, respectively.

After another huge fight on October 9, 2019, Chen went out alone and checked into a hotel room and took drugs she bought online. Chen was taken to a hospital around 10:55pm that day after Mou managed to locate her.

Chen died on April 11, 2020, from respiratory failure caused by drug poisoning, despite medical intervention.

The court said that the couple had a stable relationship, lived together and visited each other's parents, making them de facto family members. Judging from the frequency, intensity, duration, content and consequences of Mou's abuse, Mou's action constituted the crime of abuse and reached a monstrous level.

While Chen's mental state continued to deteriorate, Mou's repeated verbal torture strengthened Chen's suicidal inclinations and finally prompted her to take her own life.

It is unknown whether Mou would appeal the verdict.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
