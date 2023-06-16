China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

China's national observatory on Friday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves swept some parts of the country.

Imaginechina

During daylight hours on Friday, temperatures in parts of northern China, areas between the Yellow River and the Huaihe River, Liaoning, Inner Mongolia, Gansu and Xinjiang are expected to exceed 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

According to the forecast, temperatures in some of these regions will reach 37 to 40 degrees Celsius, and may even exceed 40 degrees Celsius in some locations.

The meteorological center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures adopt necessary protective measures.

China has a three-tier, color-coded warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.