News / Nation

China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
China's national observatory on Friday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures as heatwaves swept some parts of the country.
Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2023-06-16       0
IC

Passersby walk on the streets of Beijing. On Friday, the temperature in the city reached as high as 39.2℃, and the high-temperature warning has been upgraded from "yellow" to "orange."

China's national observatory on Friday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures as heatwaves swept some parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Saturday, temperatures in parts of Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Xinjiang, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, and Shandong are expected to reach 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

According to the forecast, temperatures in some of these regions will reach 37 to 39 degrees Celsius and may even exceed 40 degrees Celsius in some locations.

The meteorological center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures adopt necessary protective measures.

China has a three-tier, color-coded warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.

Source: Xinhua
