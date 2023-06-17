Food contamination cover-up, but authorities smell a rat

The foreign object that a student found in a meal was a rat head, rebutting earlier claims made by the local authorities that it was a piece of duck neck.

The foreign object that a student found in a meal he bought at a college canteen was a rat head, rebutting earlier claims made by the local authorities that it was a piece of duck neck, provincial authorities announced on Saturday.

The student of Jiangxi Industry Polytechnic College in Nanchang, the capital of Jiangxi Province, discovered the black, hairy object in the meal and posted a video of the object online on June 1.

However, the college and the local market watchdog brushed away suspicions that the object was a rat head and claimed it was a piece of duck neck, a conclusion they said they had reached after careful investigation.

They claimed the student also agreed with the conclusion.

The announcement failed to quell online controversies and prompted the provincial Education Department, Public Security Department, Administration for Market Regulation and Jiangxi State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission to look into the incident again.

Provincial authorities found the Jiangxi Industry Polytechnic College and the Changdong Branch of Gaoxing District Market Regulation Administration didn’t investigate the matter thoroughly.

The business license of the college canteen has been revoked and its owner will face severe punishments. Those who were responsible for the incident in the college and the district's market watchdog will also be punished later.

Provincial authorities viewed the video of the kitchen, checked the purchase list, and interviewed the person in charge of the canteen and students at the scene, in determining the object was not a piece of duck neck.

After analysis of the photos and videos, animal experts determined it was a head of a rat-like rodent, the announcement said.