US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Sunday morning in Beijing for talks on managing tensions, making the highest-level US visit since his predecessor came in 2018.

Blinken is scheduled to spend two days in the Chinese capital on a visit rescheduled from February, when he abruptly cancelled after the United States said it detected a Chinese spy balloon over US soil.