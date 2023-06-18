﻿
News / Nation

English-language pediatric journal launched in China's Chongqing

Xinhua
  23:07 UTC+8, 2023-06-18       0
Pediatric Discovery, an English-language pediatric academic journal, has been launched in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.
Xinhua
  23:07 UTC+8, 2023-06-18       0

Pediatric Discovery, an English-language pediatric academic journal, has been launched in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Published by China's national clinical research center for child health, the peer-reviewed journal has an online open-access format. It offers a platform for researchers and professionals to exchange their innovative observations, studies, and findings.

Chen Yaolong, co-editor-in-chief of the journal and executive director of the Institute of Health Data Science at Lanzhou University, said Pediatric Discovery would be an international pediatric journal that prioritizes and focuses on the health and disease of children in China.

He Tongchuan, another co-editor-in-chief of the journal and director of the Molecular Oncology Laboratory of the University of Chicago, said that the journal would explore major scientific issues that may fundamentally affect the health of infants, children, and adolescents.

Li Qiu, president of the Children's Hospital Affiliated with Chongqing Medical University, said the journal would guide pediatric researchers to serve patients better and promote pediatric research exchanges at home and abroad.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     