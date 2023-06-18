English-language pediatric journal launched in China's Chongqing

Pediatric Discovery, an English-language pediatric academic journal, has been launched in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Published by China's national clinical research center for child health, the peer-reviewed journal has an online open-access format. It offers a platform for researchers and professionals to exchange their innovative observations, studies, and findings.

Chen Yaolong, co-editor-in-chief of the journal and executive director of the Institute of Health Data Science at Lanzhou University, said Pediatric Discovery would be an international pediatric journal that prioritizes and focuses on the health and disease of children in China.

He Tongchuan, another co-editor-in-chief of the journal and director of the Molecular Oncology Laboratory of the University of Chicago, said that the journal would explore major scientific issues that may fundamentally affect the health of infants, children, and adolescents.

Li Qiu, president of the Children's Hospital Affiliated with Chongqing Medical University, said the journal would guide pediatric researchers to serve patients better and promote pediatric research exchanges at home and abroad.