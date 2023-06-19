﻿
China renews blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country

China's meteorological authorities on Monday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.
China's meteorological authorities on Monday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

From Monday morning to Tuesday morning, heavy rain or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Guangxi, Yunnan, Inner Mongolia and Qinghai. Heavy downpours up to 140 mm may lash parts of these regions, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these regions will experience heavy rainfall marked by 20 to over 60 millimeters of hourly precipitation, as well as severe convective weather such as thunderstorms, gales and hail, the meteorological center said.

It has advised local governments and residents to take appropriate precautions. Schools and kindergartens should work to ensure the safety of students and children, and drivers should remain alert for road waterlogging and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

