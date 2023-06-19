﻿
More events in Wuzhen to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival

From June 22 to 24, a series of activities and events will be held in the ancient watertown of Wuzhen in neighboring Zhejiang Province.
Ti Gong

A unique scene of a "dragon fleet" at night

Ti Gong

From June 22 to 24, a series of activities and events will take place in the ancient watertown of Wuzhen in Zhejiang Province to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival.

With a history of over 6,000 years, Wuzhen has retained its original look and lifestyle as a watertown.

Varying from an event named "Lantern on Dragon Boat," a rice dumpling market, a "five-yellow banquet" to a Dragon Boat Festival bazaar, traditional Chinese culture will again be promoted in Wuzhen.

"Lantern on Dragon Boat" is this year's new offering. Seven traditional row boats will parade on the river every evening at 7pm from June 22 to 24. The bow and stern of each boat resemble the head and tail of a dragon formed by lanterns, thus forming the unique scene of a "dragon fleet" at night.

Ti Gong

The "five-yellow banquet" is a custom during the Dragon Boat Festival for people living in Zhejiang Province.

The "Five Yellows Banquet" is a dining custom during the Dragon Boat Festival for people living in Zhejiang Province. The "five yellows" refer to yellow croaker, cucumber, eel, duck egg yolk, and realgar wine. All these foods and wine begin with the Chinese character for yellow (黄).

Travelers could find this special dining menu of the "five-yellow banquet" at some Chinese restaurants in Wuzhen.

A variety of souvenirs, including scent bags, traditional wine and rice dumplings, might also help visitors return home with memories of their unforgettable festival experience in Wuzhen.

If you go:

By train: Take a high-speed train from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station or Shanghai South Railway Station to Jiaxing City, and then transfer to a bus or taxi to Wuzhen. You can also take a direct shuttle bus from the Jiaxing Bus Center to Wuzhen.

By bus: Take a long-distance bus from Shanghai East Bus Station Station to Wuzhen.

By car: Wuzhen is about 120 kilometers from Shanghai. By driving, it takes around 2 hours.

For more details, check www.ewuzhen.com.

﻿
