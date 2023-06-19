﻿
China's cargo transport volume up last week: official data

Xinhua
About 73.29 million tons of goods were transported by train in the period, up 2.66 percent from a week earlier.
China's cargo transport volume registered stable growth last week, official data showed Monday.

The Ministry of Transport said in a statement that the country's logistics network operated in an orderly manner from June 12 to 18. About 73.29 million tons of goods were transported by train in the period, up 2.66 percent from a week earlier.

The number of air freight flights stood at 3,837, up from 3,765 the previous week, while truck traffic on expressways totaled 53.41 million, up 1.88 percent. The combined cargo throughput of ports across the country came in at 247.59 million tons, an increase of 3.22 percent.

Meanwhile, the postal sector saw its delivery volume down slightly, dropping by 0.4 percent to 2.75 billion.

