Senior Chinese official meets with U.S. secretary of state
11:16 UTC+8, 2023-06-19 0
Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing on Monday.
Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing on Monday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
