Chinese premier to attend Summer Davos Forum

  11:41 UTC+8, 2023-06-20
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, in Tianjin on June 27.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, in Tianjin on June 27, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday.

Premier Li will attend the opening ceremony, deliver a keynote speech, meet with Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum and other foreign dignitaries, as well as World Economic Forum global business leaders.

The theme of this year's annual meeting is "Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the Global Economy."

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh and Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will attend the annual meeting, Mao said.

At the invitation of Li, prime ministers of Barbados, Mongolia, New Zealand and Vietnam will pay an official visit to China on the margins of the annual meeting, Mao added.

