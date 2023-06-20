﻿
Mainland resumes entry of Taiwan sugar apples

Customs authorities of the Chinese mainland have decided to resume the entry of sugar apples from the Taiwan region starting from Tuesday.
Customs authorities of the Chinese mainland have decided to resume the entry of sugar apples from the Taiwan region starting from Tuesday, according to a mainland spokesperson.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Tuesday that the decision was made based on a comprehensive assessment of relevant rectification measures.

She added that the sugar apples must come from registered packaging factories and orchards.

Due to repeated instances of quarantine pests being detected in this particular type of fruit, the mainland suspended the entry of sugar apples from Taiwan in September 2021 to mitigate the risk of plant epidemics.

The mainland has upheld the conviction that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are of the same family, the spokesperson added.

"The mainland is willing to work with relevant departments in Taiwan and continue to facilitate the resumption of the entry of certain agricultural and aquatic products from the island," Zhu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
