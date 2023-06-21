University disciplines student over false claims of secret filming

Sichuan University has announced that the student involved in the incident where she falsely accused a man of secretly filming her will be placed on disciplinary probation.

Sichuan University in southwest China announced on Wednesday that the student involved in the incident where she used social media to falsely accuse a man of secretly filming her in the subway will be placed on disciplinary probation.

The student, surnamed Zhang, uploaded a video on the Twitter-like Weibo on June 8, falsely accusing a man of filming her without consent on Metro Line 8 in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

Despite the man providing evidence of his innocence by showing his phone album to the student, she still chose to share the video online.

On June 11, the 56-year-old man, accompanied by his son, reported the incident to local police, demanding an apology from the student. If that was not received, they would pursue legal action for defamation.

Fearing potential suspension from school, the student apologized to the man on social media, eventually gaining forgiveness from both the man and his family.

The man's son stated, "We are peasant workers, and she has a higher level of education than us. We don't want the school to suspend her nor are we seeking compensation. If she apologizes, we are willing to give her a chance."

Sichuan University's announcement on Wednesday specified that the student would face disciplinary action in accordance with the university and Party rules.

The Chengdu-based university also conducted a review of the student's application for exemption from graduate school and found no violations of national or university regulations.