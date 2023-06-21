﻿
News / Nation

University disciplines student over false claims of secret filming

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:25 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0
Sichuan University has announced that the student involved in the incident where she falsely accused a man of secretly filming her will be placed on disciplinary probation.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:25 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0
University disciplines student over false claims of secret filming
Ti Gong

Sichuan University's notice issued on Wednesday.

Sichuan University in southwest China announced on Wednesday that the student involved in the incident where she used social media to falsely accuse a man of secretly filming her in the subway will be placed on disciplinary probation.

The student, surnamed Zhang, uploaded a video on the Twitter-like Weibo on June 8, falsely accusing a man of filming her without consent on Metro Line 8 in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

Despite the man providing evidence of his innocence by showing his phone album to the student, she still chose to share the video online.

On June 11, the 56-year-old man, accompanied by his son, reported the incident to local police, demanding an apology from the student. If that was not received, they would pursue legal action for defamation.

Fearing potential suspension from school, the student apologized to the man on social media, eventually gaining forgiveness from both the man and his family.

University disciplines student over false claims of secret filming
Ti Gong

"Uncle, I'm sorry. I really made a mistake. I should not have released the video clip online and portray your image improperly after confirming you are innocent. I've realized how this incident would deeply hurt you and your family. I seriously extend my grave apology and accept the criticism and will correct my mistakes," the girl wrote later on June 11 on Weibo.

The man's son stated, "We are peasant workers, and she has a higher level of education than us. We don't want the school to suspend her nor are we seeking compensation. If she apologizes, we are willing to give her a chance."

Sichuan University's announcement on Wednesday specified that the student would face disciplinary action in accordance with the university and Party rules.

The Chengdu-based university also conducted a review of the student's application for exemption from graduate school and found no violations of national or university regulations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Weibo
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     