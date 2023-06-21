﻿
News / Nation

China confiscates 4.74 tons of drugs in border anti-narcotics enforcement

Xinhua
  15:16 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0
Chinese authorities have confiscated 4.74 tons of drugs of various kinds in their anti-narcotics enforcement at border ports, arresting 528 criminal suspects in H1.
Xinhua
  15:16 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0

Over the first half of this year, Chinese authorities have confiscated 4.74 tons of drugs of various kinds in their anti-narcotics enforcement at border ports, arresting 528 criminal suspects, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The National Immigration Administration (NIA) said in the statement that as of Tuesday, relevant operations had solved 361 border cases, among which there were 102 drugs weighing more than 10,000 grams in each case.

A total of 528 suspects of drug-related crimes have been arrested, and the law enforcers have also dealt with 192 individual drug dealers, the statement said, adding that 31 transnational or interprovincial drug-trafficking rings have been busted.

The authorities also confiscated more than 703 tons of materials for drug manufacturing.

These operations have effectively curbed the cross-border transport of drugs and relevant materials to and from the country, according to the statement.

The statement said the NIA will further implement arrangements for an anti-drug special campaign, strengthen control at border ports, intensify the investigation of relevant violations, target drug-trafficking rings and networks as well as their leaders, and enhance law enforcement cooperation among different countries and regions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     