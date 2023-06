As the search and rescue operation has ended, all 47 missing people in a coal mine accident in February were confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to 53.

Xinhua

As the search and rescue operation has ended, all 47 missing people in a coal mine accident in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in February were confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to 53, local authorities said Wednesday.

The open-pit mine in Alxa League collapsed on February 22, followed by a massive landslide later that day, according to an official report released on February 24.