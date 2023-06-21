﻿
News / Nation

China to unveil standards for intelligent connected vehicles

Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said Wednesday that it would release a new set of national standards for the sector of intelligent connected vehicles.
Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2023-06-21       0

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said Wednesday that it would release a new set of national standards for the sector of intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs).

While accelerating the revision and formulation of standards concerning functional safety, Internet safety, and operating systems, the ministry will facilitate the market entry for such vehicles and pilot on-road driving, vice minister Xin Guobin told a press conference.

To help the sector thrive, relevant departments will seek major technological breakthroughs, improve related infrastructure, and advance road testing, Xin said.

China has, to date, designated over 15,000 km of roads for ICV testing and has upgraded or transformed over 7,000 km of roads to cater to ICVs, data from the ministry shows.

The country is also expanding the use of driverless taxis and buses, autonomous valet parking, and unmanned delivery vehicles, said the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     