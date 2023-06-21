China to unveil standards for intelligent connected vehicles

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said Wednesday that it would release a new set of national standards for the sector of intelligent connected vehicles.

While accelerating the revision and formulation of standards concerning functional safety, Internet safety, and operating systems, the ministry will facilitate the market entry for such vehicles and pilot on-road driving, vice minister Xin Guobin told a press conference.

To help the sector thrive, relevant departments will seek major technological breakthroughs, improve related infrastructure, and advance road testing, Xin said.

China has, to date, designated over 15,000 km of roads for ICV testing and has upgraded or transformed over 7,000 km of roads to cater to ICVs, data from the ministry shows.

The country is also expanding the use of driverless taxis and buses, autonomous valet parking, and unmanned delivery vehicles, said the ministry.