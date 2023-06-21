Lu'an lures Shanghai tourists for Dragon Boat Festival

The city of Lu'an in Anhui Province is attracting Shanghai tourists with a photo exhibition, juicy discounts and a range of activities for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

The city of Lu'an in Anhui Province is attracting Shanghai tourists with a photo exhibition, big discounts and a range of activities for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

A photo exhibition showcasing the spring and summer scenery along Dabie Mountain kicked off at the Shanghai Spring Tour Art Space on Dingxi Road in Changning District.

It features about 100 photo works out of more than 1,000 shots by shutterbugs in Shanghai who traveled to Lu'an in April to capture the city's beauty and vitality.

The images reflect the culture and scenery of the city and the lifestyles of its people.

The exhibition will last for half a month.

Lu'an boasts an array of tourist attractions such as the famous Wanfo Lake scenic area, a 5A (China's top grade) tourist attraction; the Tiantangzhai scenic area, which is home to a vast virgin forest; the Yanzi River Grand Canyon; and the Longjin Wetland.

Students who just sat their annual college and middle school entrance examinations are able to enjoy free or half-price admission to these attractions this summer.

A crayfish culture and food festival will be held at Shuimentang Park of Huoqiu County during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday running from Thursday through Saturday.

A lotus culture and tourism festival began across the county on Tuesday and will run through the end of July.

Lu'an hosted a cultural and tourism promotion event in Shanghai on Tuesday.

It aimed at further deepening the cultural and tourism exchange of Shanghai and Lu'an and boosting the cultural and tourism development of the Yangtze River Delta region. Shanghai has been pairing with Lu'an to assist in its development for years in a national program.

