China's railways to handle 71m passenger trips during Dragon Boat Festival

China will see a boom in railway trips during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, China State Railway Group Co Ltd said on Wednesday.

Around 71 million railway trips will be made from Wednesday to Sunday, with the average daily railway trips reaching 14.2 million, the group said.

The passenger flow will peak on Thursday, with about 16 million railway trips expected to be made.

China's railways are maximizing their transportation potential and increasing capacity to satisfy people's travel needs, while improving service quality to ensure that passengers have better experiences, the group said.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar.