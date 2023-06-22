9 accountable for deadly barbecue restaurant explosion under control

Public security authorities have taken control of nine individuals, including the owner, shareholders and staffers of a barbecue restaurant.

Public security authorities have taken control of nine individuals, including the owner, shareholders and staffers of a barbecue restaurant in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region where a deadly explosion occurred on Wednesday.

According to relevant departments of the regional government, assets of the nine people have been frozen.

Verification of the identities of the deceased is underway. Local authorities are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The explosion happened at 8:40pm on Wednesday on a busy street in Xingqing District of the regional capital of Yinchuan, when a leakage of liquefied petroleum gas from the barbecue restaurant occurred.

The explosion resulted in 38 casualties, with 31 people confirmed dead despite rescue efforts, while seven individuals are currently receiving medical treatment.