﻿
News / Nation

China rolls out homegrown visual system for flight simulators

Xinhua
  11:01 UTC+8, 2023-06-23       0
China Southern Airlines and Tencent have worked together to build a laboratory for aviation safety and simulation.
Xinhua
  11:01 UTC+8, 2023-06-23       0
China rolls out homegrown visual system for flight simulators

A screenshot from a video which is released by China Southern Airlines to introduce the homegrown visual system.

China Southern Airlines and Tencent have worked together to build a laboratory for aviation safety and simulation, and released a homegrown visual system for flight simulators in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

The system, equipped with a self-developed game engine and virtual image display technology, can replicate a city of 2,000 square kilometers in 12 hours and an airport within three days.

It covers the entire asset production, image rendering, control management, hardware adaptation and imaging calibration chain.

"The system produces more realistic imaging and more efficient modeling, and operates more stably," said Li Congbing, an R&D manager at Tencent.

The laboratory will focus on areas including aviation safety, big data analysis for flights, flight simulation and visual simulation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
China Southern Airlines
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     