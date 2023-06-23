China rolls out homegrown visual system for flight simulators

China Southern Airlines and Tencent have worked together to build a laboratory for aviation safety and simulation.

China Southern Airlines and Tencent have worked together to build a laboratory for aviation safety and simulation, and released a homegrown visual system for flight simulators in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

The system, equipped with a self-developed game engine and virtual image display technology, can replicate a city of 2,000 square kilometers in 12 hours and an airport within three days.

It covers the entire asset production, image rendering, control management, hardware adaptation and imaging calibration chain.

"The system produces more realistic imaging and more efficient modeling, and operates more stably," said Li Congbing, an R&D manager at Tencent.

The laboratory will focus on areas including aviation safety, big data analysis for flights, flight simulation and visual simulation.