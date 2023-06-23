Chinese premier calls for stronger Belt and Road cooperation between China, Pakistan

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said the Chinese side is ready to continue strengthening cooperation with Pakistan to jointly promote the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday that the Chinese side is ready to continue strengthening cooperation with Pakistan to jointly promote the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

During his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, Li also called on the two sides to jointly advance major projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) so as to promote high-quality development of the corridor, and better contribute to the economic and social development of the two countries.

China and Pakistan have always treated each other sincerely, trusted each other and shared weal and woe, Li said. China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding country's sovereignty, national independence and territorial integrity, in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and in achieving its stability, development and prosperity.

China stands ready to work with Pakistan to promote the continued development of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and build a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era, said Li.

Li pointed out that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the 10th anniversary of the launch of the CPEC.

China will, as always, support Pakistan in accelerating its economic development and enhancing its capacity for sustainable development, Li said.

The Chinese side hopes that the Pakistani side will resolutely and effectively crack down on all types of domestic terrorist groups, and ensure the safety of the Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan, said Li, adding that the two sides should jointly uphold international fairness and justice, and safeguard the common interests of China and Pakistan as well as other developing countries.

For his part, Sharif said that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and "iron-clad brothers," and that the friendship between the two countries remains unbreakable.

It is the consensus of various Pakistani political parties and all walks of life to consolidate the friendship between Pakistan and China, he said.

Noting that Pakistan appreciates China for its great support for Pakistan's efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and in its economic development, he said that Pakistan adheres to the one-China principle and firmly supports China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Pakistani side is willing to work with China to promote the high-quality development of the CPEC and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, he said, adding that the Pakistani side will make every effort to ensure the safety of the Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan.

Sharif also noted that the Pakistani side opposes any attempt to contain or suppress China, and stands ready with China to mutually support each other in multilateral affairs.