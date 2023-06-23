﻿
News / Nation

Victims of China restaurant explosion mourned

Xinhua
  08:35 UTC+8, 2023-06-23       0
Local officials bowed to express deep condolences to the victims of a deadly restaurant explosion in Yinchuan, the capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
Xinhua
  08:35 UTC+8, 2023-06-23       0
Victims of China restaurant explosion mourned
Xinhua

Local officials hold a press conference about the deadly restaurant explosion in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Thursday night.

Local officials bowed to express deep condolences to the victims of a deadly restaurant explosion in Yinchuan, the capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, at a press conference held on Thursday night.

Tao Shaohua, mayor of Yinchuan, also expressed sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured, and extended deep apologies to the people of Yinchuan.

The explosion occurred at approximately 8:40pm on Wednesday at Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant on a busy street in Xingqing District in Yinchuan, when liquefied petroleum gas leaked from the restaurant. The explosion killed 31 people and injured seven. All the injured now have been in stable condition after receiving medical treatment.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Tao said the explosion was the most serious accident in Ningxia for years, which has caused huge losses to lives and property, with extremely heavy costs and painful lessons.

The mayor said the work had started to hold accountable those responsible. Public security authorities have taken control of nine individuals, including the restaurant's manager, shareholders and employees. Assets of the nine people have been frozen.

Starting Thursday, Yinchuan will launch a one-month campaign for safety risk investigation and rectification, focusing on key areas such as gas, dangerous chemicals, mines, construction and transportation, as well as key periods such as the flood season, summer vacation and construction period.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     