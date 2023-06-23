Furnace accident kills 4, injures 5 in NE China steel factory

Four people were killed and five others injured in a furnace accident on Thursday morning at a steel factory in northeast China's Liaoning Province, authorities said Friday.

Ti Gong

Four people were killed and five others injured in a furnace accident on Thursday morning at a steel factory in northeast China's Liaoning Province, authorities said Friday.

The accident occurred at 7:55am Thursday at the Yingkou Steel Co., Ltd. in the city of Yingkou, according to the city's administration of emergency response.

Four people died despite medical efforts to save them, while the injured are receiving treatment.

A preliminary investigation showed that the accident was caused by an equipment malfunction, according to the administration.