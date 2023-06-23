China to launch crackdown on illegal social organizations

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs has announced that a special operation will be launched to crack down on illegal social organizations in the country.

During a teleconference held on Tuesday, serious concerns were raised regarding the evolving tactics of illegal social organizations, highlighting the need for a rigorous clampdown on prominent illegal social organizations and a firm deterrent against their resurgence and proliferation.

Authorities have called for a systematic and comprehensive approach to the problem, stressing the importance of information collection and assessment, cross-department collaboration, clampdown, accountability and improvements to working mechanisms.

The operation will run from mid-June to mid-December, according to the ministry.