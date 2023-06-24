Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races resume after 4 years

IC

The Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races made a thrilling return to Victoria Harbour on Saturday, as approximately 4,000 athletes from over 160 teams competed in 17 events during the two-day tournament.

Hong Kong, China having hosted the modern dragon boat race for the first time in 1976 to celebrate the Duanwu Festival, is renowned for its dragon boat culture, and the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races have become a flagship tournament.

Arnold Chung Chi Lok, Secretary-General of the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association, expressed his delight at the return of the race after four years. "From the beginning of preparations back in January to today's kickoff, it's clear that the preparatory work was far from easy. China has a rich history with dragon boating, and we are committed to promoting the culture by inviting more foreign athletes to Hong Kong to learn the Chinese tradition," Chung said. "We are also confident in our bid for the 2027 World Dragon Boat Racing Championships."

One of the five major events in the tournament, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Championship, attracted 11 elite teams from 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area. According to Wei Wei, Deputy Secretary-General of the Guangdong Dragon Boat Association, the association selected nine teams to participate in the event. Wei noted that it was a good opportunity to carry forward this traditional culture.

"Hong Kong has played a crucial role in promoting dragon boat racing from China to the world. Today, we come here to communicate better with teams worldwide and further introduce the excellent culture," Wei said.

Newcomer Poland dispatched a 50-player squad to Hong Kong. Team member Dominik Dura explained that dragon boat racing emerged in Poland around 20 years ago, attracting many individuals looking for a leisure activity.

"We have about 20 clubs from various cities in Poland. Many of my teammates are retired professionals from aquatic sports, with some even boasting Olympic experience. We have no expectations for this tournament; it's all about the fun," Dura said.

"I am aware of the tradition in China, but I had never watched a dragon boat race before. When my friend told me about this, I came to Hong Kong without any hesitation. I am eager to see how Poland performs," said Mateusz, a Pole working in Hong Kong.