China saw a total of 106 million domestic tourist trips made during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, up 32.3 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Tourism revenue reached 37.31 billion yuan (US$5.2 billion) during the holiday which lasts from Thursday to Saturday, up 44.5 percent year-on-year, according to the ministry.