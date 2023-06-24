﻿
News / Nation

Himalaya Airlines resumes Kathmandu-Beijing direct flights

Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2023-06-24       0
The return H9666 flight shall come back to Kathmandu on the same day, as the Kathmandu-based airline is operating a round trip every Saturday for now.
Xinhua
  19:09 UTC+8, 2023-06-24       0

The H9665 flight operated by Himalaya Airlines took off from Kathmandu on Saturday morning and landed in Beijing about four hours later, marking the resumption of direct flights between the Nepali and Chinese capitals after a hiatus of three years.

The return H9666 flight shall come back to Kathmandu on the same day, as the Kathmandu-based airline is operating a round trip every Saturday for now.

An Yongsheng, the airline's general manager of the China Office, stressed the significance of the resumption. "The resumed flights will promote trade, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries."

The Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China joint venture established in August 2014, started Kathmandu-Beijing flights in late October 2019. The flights were suspended for three years following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline is set to resume or open new routes to China, including round-trip flights from Kathmandu to Shanghai and Qingdao.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     