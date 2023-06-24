New Zealand PM to visit China from June 25 to 30

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will pay an official visit to China from June 25 to 30, and attend the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions.

At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will pay an official visit to China from June 25 to 30, and attend the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, in Tianjin.

Born in the Hutt Valley of New Zealand in September 1978, Hipkins graduated from the Victoria University of Wellington with a bachelor's degree in politics and criminology.

In 2008, Hipkins was elected Labor Party's member of Parliament, and has since been reelected. From October 2017, he took office successively as minister of education, minister of state services, minister of health, minister for COVID-19 response and minister of police.

In January 2023, Hipkins became the Labor Party's new leader and was sworn in as the country's prime minister.