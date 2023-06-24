﻿
News / Nation

New Zealand PM to visit China from June 25 to 30

Xinhua
  22:24 UTC+8, 2023-06-24       0
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will pay an official visit to China from June 25 to 30, and attend the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions.
Xinhua
  22:24 UTC+8, 2023-06-24       0

At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will pay an official visit to China from June 25 to 30, and attend the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, in Tianjin.

Born in the Hutt Valley of New Zealand in September 1978, Hipkins graduated from the Victoria University of Wellington with a bachelor's degree in politics and criminology.

In 2008, Hipkins was elected Labor Party's member of Parliament, and has since been reelected. From October 2017, he took office successively as minister of education, minister of state services, minister of health, minister for COVID-19 response and minister of police.

In January 2023, Hipkins became the Labor Party's new leader and was sworn in as the country's prime minister.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     