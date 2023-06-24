﻿
Chinese premier returns to Beijing from official visits to Germany, France

Xinhua
  13:00 UTC+8, 2023-06-24
Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Saturday morning by chartered plane after concluding the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation and paying an official visit to Germany, and paying an official visit to France and attending the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Wu Zhenglong, among other accompanying officials, returned to Beijing on the same plane.

When leaving Paris, Li was seen off by French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti and Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye at the airport.

