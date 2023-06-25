﻿
News / Nation

China's mega hydro-PV complementary power station goes operational

Xinhua
  22:24 UTC+8, 2023-06-25       0
A mega hydro-photovoltaic (PV) complementary power station located in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, went into operation on Sunday.
Xinhua
  22:24 UTC+8, 2023-06-25       0

A mega hydro-photovoltaic (PV) complementary power station located in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, went into operation on Sunday.

As the first phase of the Lianghekou hydropower plant's hydro-PV complementary project, the Kela photovoltaic power station in Yajiang County is the world's largest and highest-altitude hydro-PV complementary power station.

Covering an area of some 1,667 hectares, the Kela photovoltaic power station has an installed capacity of 1 million kilowatts and can generate an average of 2 billion kWh annually, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1.6 million tons per year.

With a planned total installed capacity of 3 million kilowatts, the Lianghekou hydropower plant is located on the Yalong River in Garze.

The Yalong River basin is one of China's clean energy bases.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     