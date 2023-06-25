﻿
China's box office exceeds 126 mln USD in Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Xinhua
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue reached 909 million yuan (126.6 million US dollars) during the recent Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which lasted from Thursday to Saturday, according to data released by the China Film Administration on Sunday.

Domestic films took 80.08 percent of the total box office revenue during the three-day holiday, with suspense film "Lost in the Stars" being the biggest earner, boasting a revenue of 507 million yuan. It was followed by "Love Never Ends," a domestic romance featuring the love stories of elderly people.

The summer box office revenue on the mainland market has exceeded 2.6 billion yuan so far this year. A number of domestic and foreign films, including "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," are yet to be screened during the summer months.

