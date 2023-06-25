﻿
News / Nation

China effectively curbs high incidence of drug crimes

Xinhua
  22:25 UTC+8, 2023-06-25       0
China has effectively contained the high incidence of drug-related crimes in recent years, said the country's top procuratorate on Sunday.
Xinhua
  22:25 UTC+8, 2023-06-25       0

China has effectively contained the high incidence of drug-related crimes in recent years, said the country's top procuratorate on Sunday.

Procuratorial organs nationwide approved the arrest of 373,000 people for drug offenses from January 2018 to May 2023, down 40 percent from the previous same period, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

In recent years, procuratorial authorities have stepped up efforts to crack down on drug-related crimes, tackling the prominent problem of drug trafficking through online platforms with the help of data sharing mechanism between different sectors, said Yuan Ming, an SPP official.

Procuratorial organs will further study the new features of drug crimes and build a more rigorous anti-drug system, in a bid to ensure a safe and stable social environment, said Yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     