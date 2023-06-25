﻿
News / Nation

Domestic suspense film "Lost in the Stars" stays on top of China's box office chart

Xinhua
  12:37 UTC+8, 2023-06-25       0
"Lost in the Stars," a domestic suspense crime film, continued to top China's daily box office chart on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
Xinhua
  12:37 UTC+8, 2023-06-25       0

"Lost in the Stars," a domestic suspense crime film, continued to top China's daily box office chart on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film grossed 164.14 million yuan (US$22.86 million) on Saturday, leading the Chinese daily box office for the fourth day in a row since its limited release last Wednesday.

Adapted from the Soviet film "Trap for Lonely Man," the movie follows the story of a wife who mysteriously disappears during an overseas trip but suddenly turns up just as her husband's search for her came to nothing.

Domestic romance "Love Never Ends," kept the second place on Saturday's box office chart on its fourth day of screening, with a daily earning of 26.68 million yuan.

It was followed by "Never Say Never," a domestic drama directed by and starring famous actor Wang Baoqiang. Now on a limited release, the film pocketed 20.02 million yuan on Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     