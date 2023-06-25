﻿
News / Nation

Chinese customs seize 5.3 tonnes of drugs since 2022

Xinhua
  20:45 UTC+8, 2023-06-25       0
Chinese customs officials throughout the country have investigated 1,037 criminal cases relating to drug smuggling since 2022, with 5.3 tons of drugs of various sorts seized.
Xinhua
  20:45 UTC+8, 2023-06-25       0

Chinese customs officials throughout the country have investigated 1,037 criminal cases relating to drug smuggling since 2022, with 5.3 tons of drugs of various sorts seized, the country's top customs authority said Sunday.

In recent years, the scale of drug abuse has continued to decrease, Sun Zhijie, director of the anti-smuggling department of the General Administration of Customs (GAC), said at a press conference.

China is still facing a complex and volatile anti-drug situation, as drug smuggling and trafficking activities continue, Sun said.

In the first quarter of this year, 181 cases of drug smuggling were investigated, up 33.3 percent year on year, and 2.1 tons of various drugs were seized, 5.2 times that of last year.

The GAC will strictly crack down on drug smuggling with multiple special operations to resolutely maintain social stability and protect the safety of people's lives and health, said Sun.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     