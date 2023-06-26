Drug-related crimes in China in continuous decline since 2015: SPC

The number of drug-related criminal cases in China has continued to decline in recent years, data from the country's top court showed on Monday.

Chinese courts at all levels concluded a total of some 37,000 first-instance drug-related cases in 2022, continuing a downward trend that began in 2015, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) said on Monday, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Drug-related court cases accounted for 3.59 percent of all criminal cases in China in 2022, down from 8.35 percent in 2018, according to the SPC.

The SPC has also published the details of 10 typical criminal cases related to drugs in a bid to demonstrate its consistent crackdown on such crimes in accordance with the law, and to raise public awareness of the dangers of drugs.

China has made headway in its containment of drug-related criminal cases in recent years, but its endeavors continue to face various risks and challenges as new types of drugs and digital technologies are increasingly involved in such crimes, said Li Ruiyi, an official of the SPC.