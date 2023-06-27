Promotion event on China Int'l Import Expo held in Tokyo

﻿
The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) roadshow was held in Tokyo on Monday, attracting over 200 people from Japanese business circles and the media.

During the promotion event, Japanese companies showed great interest in the role of the CIIE, a trade fair held annually in Shanghai, China since 2018, as a platform for open cooperation.

The expo is China's major decision to promote high-level opening up in the new era and a great initiative to proactively open the Chinese market to the world, Liu Fuxue, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau, said at the roadshow.

Noting that in the past five years, Japanese companies have never been absent from the CIIE, Liu said it is expected that more high-quality Japanese products that meet the needs of the Chinese market will enter China through the expo, which will provide new momentum for deepening practical cooperation between China and Japan in various fields.

Mio Kawada, executive vice president of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), said that through CIIE, JETRO and its companies have presented high-quality Japanese products to China, providing China with a diversified commodity experience and contributing to the development of Japan-China trade.

At the same time, the CIIE has superior media coverage resources in China and will become the best platform for high-quality Japanese goods to enter the Chinese market, she added.

Chuna Suzuki, chairman of Noah Construction Co., Ltd., expressed her hope that the company can take advantage of the excellent window period in which China has paid close attention to the medical and health field in recent years, and introduce their newly developed astaxanthin to China's ultra-large-scale market through the valuable platform of the CIIE.

Suzuki said that the CIIE exempts exhibits from import duties and provides simplified services for medical and health products to enter the Chinese market, which will bring great convenience to enterprises.

The 6th CIIE is scheduled to be held in China's Shanghai between November 5 and November 10.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
