Huangshan promotes tourist attractions in Shanghai

  16:55 UTC+8, 2023-06-29       0
Tourist attractions in Huangshan, Anhui Province, will offer preferential policies on admission targeting the young generation, the Huangshan city government announced in Shanghai.
Ti Gong

Huangshan is well known for spectacular scenery.

Ti Gong

This image shows rice paddies backed by mountains in Huangshan.

Tourist attractions in the city of Huangshan, in east China's Anhui Province, will offer juicy preferential policies on admission targeting the young generation, the city government of Huangshan announced in Shanghai.

Eleven scenic spots including the famed Yellow Mountain scenic area and the world cultural heritage villages of Xidi and Hongcun will offer free admission in July and August for university students and graduates, as well as those who just sat the annual college and high school entrance examinations.

Huangshan will also launch a set of discounted packages on family tours, study tours and health tours, said Liu Li, vice city mayor of Huangshan.

Summer break is traditionally the busiest travel season in China.

Ti Gong

Flowers bloom in Huangshan.

Ti Gong

An aerial view shows Huangshan.

Huangshan promoted its tourist attraction in Shanghai on Tuesday with a number of strategic cooperation agreements signed, including one between Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com and the Huangshan Administration of Culture and Tourism.

As of June 23 this year, bookings of Huangshan's tourist products surged over 400 percent from the same period last year, with trading volume soaring over 500 percent, according to Trip.com.

Huangshan is developing as a world-class ecological leisure resort tourist destination.

Ti Gong

Lush greenery surrounds tranquil water in Huangshan.

Ti Gong

A performance takes place in Huangshan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
