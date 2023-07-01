Xi calls for more achievements in Party's theoretical innovation

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for more achievements in the Party's theoretical innovation.

Presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday, Xi said the understanding of the Party's theoretical innovation must be continuously deepened.

It is the solemn historical responsibility of today's Chinese Communists to open new frontiers in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context and the needs of the times, Xi said.