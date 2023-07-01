6 people killed in southwest China landslide

Six people were killed on Friday night due to a landslide in Fenshui Township of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, according to local authorities.

The landslide engulfed a house in the township. Following the accident, search and rescue operations were conducted throughout the night. The township government has reported that the operations at the site have been largely completed.

Several rounds of heavy rainfall resulted in a significantly high risk of geological disasters such as collapses, landslides and debris flow, according to local earthquake relief and geological disaster prevention and rescue authorities.