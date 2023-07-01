﻿
News / Nation

6 people killed in southwest China landslide

Xinhua
  18:19 UTC+8, 2023-07-01       0
Six people were killed on Friday night due to a landslide in Fenshui Township of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, according to local authorities.
Xinhua
  18:19 UTC+8, 2023-07-01       0

Six people were killed on Friday night due to a landslide in Fenshui Township of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, according to local authorities.

The landslide engulfed a house in the township. Following the accident, search and rescue operations were conducted throughout the night. The township government has reported that the operations at the site have been largely completed.

Several rounds of heavy rainfall resulted in a significantly high risk of geological disasters such as collapses, landslides and debris flow, according to local earthquake relief and geological disaster prevention and rescue authorities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     