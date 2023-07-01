﻿
News / Nation

New high-speed railway connects Hong Kong, Chengdu

Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2023-07-01       0
A train started on Saturday morning from Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, heading for Hong Kong.
Xinhua
  20:04 UTC+8, 2023-07-01       0
New high-speed railway connects Hong Kong, Chengdu
IC

Passengers take pictures on the platform of Chengdu East Station.

A train started on Saturday morning from Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, heading for Hong Kong.

It marked the opening of a direct high-speed train service between Chengdu and Hong Kong.

The train left Chengdu at 8:48am and arrived in Hong Kong after about ten hours, passing ten other stops, including the scenic tourist city of Guilin and Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province.

China's railways implement a new operating plan starting Saturday to improve passenger and cargo transport capacity, service quality, and operation efficiency. The high-speed railway route from Chengdu to Shenzhen extends to the West Kowloon Station.

Saturday marks the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

Mao Ping, a 46-year-old passenger from the Mianyang City of Sichuan, was excited to be on board the train. She told Xinhua that after learning about the opening of the new route from news reports, she talked to family and friends and planned this trip to Hong Kong.

"After staying in Hong Kong for several days, I will also return by train," she said. "I can have morning tea in Hong Kong and a hotpot later in Chengdu for supper."

The service will further boost people-to-people exchanges and economic cooperation between the two destinations and enhance the co-development of Chengdu with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, according to the China Railway Chengdu Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Railway
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     