China to see 760 mln railway trips during summer travel rush

China is expected to see 760 million railway trips during the summer travel rush that kicks off on Saturday, according to the country's railway operator.
This year's summer travel rush will last for 62 days until August 31, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Over 12 million passenger trips are expected to be made daily during the period, a substantial increase from the same period in 2019, the railway operator said.

China's railways have increased capacity while improving service quality and efficiency to meet demands.

The summer travel rush is usually a busy season for China's railway system as college students return home and transport demand due to family visits and travel soars.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
