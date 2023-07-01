﻿
News / Nation

Flag-raising ceremony, reception held to mark 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland

Xinhua
  19:10 UTC+8, 2023-07-01       0
Flag-raising ceremony, reception held to mark 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland.
Xinhua
  19:10 UTC+8, 2023-07-01       0

The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday held a flag-raising ceremony and a reception to celebrate the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying, Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee, and Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, attended the flag-raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square Saturday morning.

Flag-raising ceremony, reception held to mark 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland
Xinhua

Flag-raising ceremony scene.

As China's national flag and the flag of the HKSAR were hoisted, helicopters of the Government Flying Service flew over Victoria Harbor to display the national flag and flag of the HKSAR.

Following the ceremony, a reception was hosted by the HKSAR government at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. Before the reception began, a film was shown summarizing the HKSAR government's work over the past year.

In his speech at the reception, Lee said that over the past year, Hong Kong emerged from the shadow of economic contraction and returned to positive economic growth.

Lee said policies on attracting talent and enterprises as proposed in his policy address last October are gradually delivering results.

Flag-raising ceremony, reception held to mark 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland
Xinhua

Flag-raising ceremony scene.

"In the coming year, my team and I will continue to actively visit the mainland and overseas, leading strong delegations representing different sectors to tell the world the good stories of Hong Kong and create more opportunities for our city," said the HKSAR chief executive.

Hong Kong will continue its efforts to proactively and actively integrate into the overall development of the country, including participating in and promoting the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative, according to him.

On Saturday morning, central government agencies in Hong Kong, including the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, and the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR, also held flag-raising ceremonies.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     