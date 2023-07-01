Flag-raising ceremony, reception held to mark 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to motherland.

The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday held a flag-raising ceremony and a reception to celebrate the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying, Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee, and Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, attended the flag-raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square Saturday morning.

As China's national flag and the flag of the HKSAR were hoisted, helicopters of the Government Flying Service flew over Victoria Harbor to display the national flag and flag of the HKSAR.

Following the ceremony, a reception was hosted by the HKSAR government at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. Before the reception began, a film was shown summarizing the HKSAR government's work over the past year.

In his speech at the reception, Lee said that over the past year, Hong Kong emerged from the shadow of economic contraction and returned to positive economic growth.

Lee said policies on attracting talent and enterprises as proposed in his policy address last October are gradually delivering results.

"In the coming year, my team and I will continue to actively visit the mainland and overseas, leading strong delegations representing different sectors to tell the world the good stories of Hong Kong and create more opportunities for our city," said the HKSAR chief executive.

Hong Kong will continue its efforts to proactively and actively integrate into the overall development of the country, including participating in and promoting the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative, according to him.

On Saturday morning, central government agencies in Hong Kong, including the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, and the Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the HKSAR, also held flag-raising ceremonies.