Hong Kong launches series of activities to mark 26th anniversary of its return to motherland

Xinhua
  08:19 UTC+8, 2023-07-01       0
A launching ceremony marking the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland was held in Victoria Park of Hong Kong on Friday.
Imaginechina

China's national flags and Hong Kong SAR flags are seen on a street in Hong Kong on June 26, 2023.

A launching ceremony marking the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland was held in Victoria Park of Hong Kong on Friday, kicking off a series of celebration activities.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said at the ceremony that after experiencing various challenges, Hong Kong has now fully resumed its normal life and moved toward a new stage of stability and prosperity.

Under the double safeguards of the national security law in Hong Kong and the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong", Hong Kong enjoys social stability and good economic development, Lee said, adding that Hong Kong's business environment is free and convenient, and its attractiveness is increasing.

Over the past year, with the full support of the country and Hong Kong people, the HKSAR government has introduced a number of policies and measures for the people's well-being and Hong Kong's development, and strived for better economy, development and competitiveness.

Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, said that over the past year, with the strong support of the central government, Lee and the HKSAR government have fulfilled their duties, united and led all sectors of society to write a new chapter for Hong Kong, and accomplished many practical things.

The general public's sense of security, gain and happiness has been constantly rising, and the once familiar and lovely Hong Kong has returned, he said.

Zheng stressed that Hong Kong people are never afraid of crisis, change, risks and competition, and will seize every opportunity and take the initiative to participate in the reconstruction of the world interest pattern, and to actively integrate into the national development.

Tam Kam-kau, chairman of the Hong Kong Celebrations Association, said that in the 26 years since its return to the motherland, Hong Kong has always had the strong backing of the motherland at every critical moment.

As normal travel between the mainland and Hong Kong resumed early this year, Hong Kong has shown great vitality and the HKSAR government welcomed talent and tourists from all over the world with an open and inclusive attitude, Tam said.

Hong Kong's future is bright with its distinctive advantages of enjoying the strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world, Tam added.

The ceremony was held by the Hong Kong Celebrations Association, which invited representatives from northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Liaoning Province in northeast China and Shandong Province in east China.

A number of science and technology enterprises in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area were also invited to hold exhibitions and give performances in Victoria Park during the event.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
