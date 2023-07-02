﻿
News / Nation

Rainstorms hit southwest China's Chongqing

Xinhua
  17:07 UTC+8, 2023-07-02       0
Since Saturday, 12 districts and counties in China's Chongqing Municipality have been battered by rainstorms, and the water level of two rivers surpassed the warning line.
Xinhua
  17:07 UTC+8, 2023-07-02       0

Since Saturday, 12 districts and counties in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have been battered by rainstorms, and the water level of two rivers surpassed the warning line, the municipal hydrological monitoring station said on Sunday.

Over the past day, the maximum daily precipitation in Chongqing occurred in a village in Beibei District, reaching 219 mm.

As of 8 am, Sunday morning, the water level of a river in Beibei District had still surpassed the warning mark. Twenty-six rivers in Chongqing were swollen.

Rainstorms have also triggered landslides in some districts and counties. More rivers are expected to see rising water levels in the following two days due to the heavy rain.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     