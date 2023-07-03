'Safety walls' removed from Hukou Waterfall

A video posted by a netizen shows that the so-called "safety walls," which blocked passers-by from seeing Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, have been removed.

A video posted by a Chinese netizen shows the so-called "safety walls," which blocked passers-by from seeing Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Shaanxi Province, have been removed. Local officials of the scenic area confirmed the removal.

The "safety walls" were erected in April. Many netizens thought it prevented passers-by from enjoying the magnificent scenery of Hukou Waterfall. Visitors were required to purchase tickets costing around 100 yuan (US$13.80) to appreciate the breathtaking views.

Previously, the local officials responded by stating that the measure was intended to ensure the safety of tourists. The walls were erected alongside a 6-meter-wide road. On the eastern side was a cliff about 12 to 15 meters above the riverbed of the Yellow River, while the western side features a cliff prone to rockfalls.

If tourists were to linger on the road, they would not only face the risk of being hit by falling rocks but also hinder traffic flow, potentially leading to accidents, officials said.

After the removal of the "safety walls," local authorities plan to reinforce traffic management in the area, install informative audio systems, increase traffic police patrols, and implement other measures to ensure safety.